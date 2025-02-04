Finance Ministry mulls response to Trump’s tariff policy

After Trump’s imposition of tariff increases on Canada, Mexico and China, Paopoom said Thai government agencies should discuss ways to cope with resultant uncertainties.

If the government comes to an agreement on the matter, a policy statement will be issued, he said, adding that US tariff policy could offer both opportunities and risks for Thailand.

“The Finance Ministry will cooperate with relevant agencies, such as the Commerce Ministry, to cope with upcoming uncertainties,” he said.