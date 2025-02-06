US-China trade war ‘poses a threat to 30 Thai industrial sectors’

The ongoing trade war between the US and China is impacting 23 Thai industrial sectors, a number that could rise to 30 next year without government intervention, according to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB).

The committee expressed strong concerns about the increasing flow of Chinese goods into Thailand and called for integrated action to address the issue.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the JSCCIB, said at the monthly meeting on Wednesday that 23 industrial groups were currently feeling the effects of the US-China trade dispute.

They include key sectors such as steel, plastics, electrical appliances, food supplements, garments, glass and mirrors, and cosmetics. He warned that without appropriate measures, this number was projected to rise to 30 in 2025.

