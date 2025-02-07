EECO and Chinese Commerce Ministry sign MOU to boost digital economy

The signing ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People in China, where Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, witnessed the signing.
The MOU regarding the promotion of investment in the digital economy sector was signed by EECO secretary-general Chula Sukmanop and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. Representatives from Thailand and China attended the ceremony.
EECO noted that this MOU marks an important milestone in the development of digital infrastructure in EEC, as well as enhancing the potential of the digital economy between the two countries.
The MOU also aims to promote collaboration in the development of payment systems, smart logistics and warehouses, offline and online marketing, internet of things (IoT) and other related fields, the office said.
EECO said Chinese investors invested 289.95 billion baht from 2018 to November 2024. This cooperation would help boost the potential and competitiveness of target entrepreneurs in the EEC area, it added.