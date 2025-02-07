EECO and Chinese Commerce Ministry sign MOU to boost digital economy

EECO noted that this MOU marks an important milestone in the development of digital infrastructure in EEC, as well as enhancing the potential of the digital economy between the two countries.

The MOU also aims to promote collaboration in the development of payment systems, smart logistics and warehouses, offline and online marketing, internet of things (IoT) and other related fields, the office said.

EECO said Chinese investors invested 289.95 billion baht from 2018 to November 2024. This cooperation would help boost the potential and competitiveness of target entrepreneurs in the EEC area, it added.