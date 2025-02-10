Thai officials to discuss trade concerns with AMCHAM

Pichai Chunhavajira, Thailand's deputy prime minister and minister of finance, is set to meet with the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) and US business representatives to address concerns over recent US tariff changes and their potential impact on bilateral trade relations.
The discussions will focus primarily on taxation policies and energy supplies, with particular attention to Thailand's energy-sector potential and its role as a significant import market.
A key topic will be Thailand's planned ethane imports from the United States, which Pichai indicated requires further clarification from US officials regarding pricing and supply terms.
"US taxation policy continues to evolve, with adjustments aimed at achieving specific outcomes," Pichai said. "We need to analyse the bilateral trade dynamics and evaluate the benefits of our exports to the US, particularly considering that many of these exports come from US companies operating manufacturing facilities in Thailand."
Regarding potential increases in US imports, Pichai emphasised that decisions would be based on Thailand's current needs and compliance with import regulations. He expressed optimism that many products still fall within acceptable parameters for increased trade.