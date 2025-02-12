India, Thailand to face economic challenges amid Trump’s trade war

The world is closely watching the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff hike measures, which will affect US trading partners, particularly countries with high trade surpluses. These, analysts say, run the risk of retaliatory tariffs and potential economic fallout, and should thus focus on fast-tracking trade negotiations

Economists predict that Trump's trade war will bring significant changes across Asia, with India and Thailand facing high risks of severe economic repercussions due to likely retaliatory tariff policies.

Analysts note that emerging Asian economies impose above-average tariffs on US exports, making them more vulnerable to higher retaliatory tariffs. As a result, these countries are expected to accelerate trade negotiations with Trump.

During his first term, Trump pushed for the US Reciprocal Trade Act, which would grant him the authority to impose tariffs on any trading partner, setting rates individually for each product category.

From his election campaign last year to the present, Trump has remained firm on his stance, promising to impose tariffs at equivalent rates.