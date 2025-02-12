Thailand’s new industrial city to boost industrial tech ecosystem

The project at KM32 on Bang Na-Trat Road was kicked off on Tuesday under Araya Land Development, a joint venture forged by three industrial giants: Frasers Property Thailand, Rojana Industrial Park and Asia Industrial Estate.
Apart from an industrial estate to support entrepreneurs, the city highlights a campus to support industrial and technology development, a logistic park for product distribution, a lifestyle and amenity zone, and a residential project.
The strategic location on the outskirts of Bangkok connects Suvarnabhumi Airport, Eastern Economic Corridor and Laem Chabang Port, which is suitable for becoming a business, logistics, industry and international trade hub.
Kamonkarn Kongkathong, managing director of Araya Land Development, said the industrial city development aims to pioneer an ecosystem of industrial innovation, advanced technology and logistics in Thailand.
She expects the city facilities and infrastructure to boost Thailand’s potential to attract foreign investment and stimulate the economy.
“Araya The Eastern Gateway is not just an industrial estate, but an industrial and innovation city,” she said, adding that the strong investment and expertise of three companies would contribute to creating a positive impact on the Thai economy, society, community and environment.
Kamonkarn added that the industrial city has drawn attention from investors in several industries, such as semiconductors, electronics, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, logistics and data centres.