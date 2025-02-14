Businesses want government to unlock the power of alcohol sales

According to Thansettakij, tourism and entertainment business associations have urged the government to review alcohol regulations in a bid to stimulate tourism, boost business growth and promote the country’s soft power.

These include cancellation of the alcohol sales ban from 2pm to 5pm and on Buddhist holidays, as well as allowing alcohol sales at airports and areas near educational institutions, in a bid to facilitate access to tourists and people.

Associations have sought permission to advertise in retail stores, restaurants, pubs and bars to boost brand recognition, and promote special social and night tourism zones as soft power to promote Thailand as a night entertainment destination.

Areas that would be promoted as special social and night tourism zones include Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya (Chonburi), Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla and Chiang Mai.