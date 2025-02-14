TAT targets 180 million baht boost from ASEAN and Indian travellers

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency is putting its effort into attracting travellers from Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, Myanmar and India in a bid to promote Thailand as a tourism hub in ASEAN.
To achieve the goal, she explained that the project “ASEAN + India Shoppers in Thailand 2025” was kicked off on Friday to stimulate tourism spending among this group of travellers, which accounted for one-third of foreign arrivals last year.
“This group of travellers have the potential to spend on products and services in Thailand, with a high rate of repeat travel of up to 72%,” she said.
She expects this project to generate at least 180 million baht for Thailand, resulting in revenue for Thai communities and entrepreneurs and sustainable tourism growth.
Thapanee confirmed that ASEAN and Indian travellers are considered high-potential tourists as those in ASEAN countries can enter the Kingdom by land and air within two hours.
“Indian tourists can take a four-hour flight to Thailand to buy clothes, food, souvenirs, cosmetics, aromatherapy and leather products,” she said.
She expects more than 11 million travellers from ASEAN and 2.3 million travellers from India to visit Thailand this year.