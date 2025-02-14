TAT targets 180 million baht boost from ASEAN and Indian travellers

To achieve the goal, she explained that the project “ASEAN + India Shoppers in Thailand 2025” was kicked off on Friday to stimulate tourism spending among this group of travellers, which accounted for one-third of foreign arrivals last year.

“This group of travellers have the potential to spend on products and services in Thailand, with a high rate of repeat travel of up to 72%,” she said.

She expects this project to generate at least 180 million baht for Thailand, resulting in revenue for Thai communities and entrepreneurs and sustainable tourism growth.