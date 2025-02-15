February survey shows Thais cutting spending amid economic concerns

Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living ASEAN (THAILAND) released its first survey of 2025 in February, following the New Year celebrations. The Happiness Index declined, aligning with a decrease in consumer spending for the month.

This downturn is driven by ongoing concerns over Thailand’s sluggish economy. Thais have become more cautious with their spending, tightening their budgets and saving for emergencies. Many are focusing on work without taking long breaks to rest and recharge.

However, despite economic struggles, the spirit of love remains strong. In the "Month of Love," gift purchases for loved ones continued to grow by +2%, in contrast to the overall spending trend, which declined by -1%.

This year, spending that reflects Thai identity continues to thrive. Thai fashion, known for its quality and design, remains popular, while traditional festivals and cultural celebrations remain significant for families. Even Thai music, particularly T-Pop, has gained strong support from the younger generation. As a result, Thai identity is no longer just a trend but a driving force that fuels both the economy and the spirit of the Thai people.

Arunroj Laochareonwong, Deputy Director of Strategic Planning at Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living ASEAN (Thailand), shared two key recommendations for brands to align with current Thai consumer trends: