Thailand on course to legalise casinos by year-end

The Finance Ministry expects the bill to legalise casinos to be debated in Parliament before the end of this year, with the Council of State due to complete its review on March 6.

The draft Entertainment Complex Bill gained Cabinet approval on January 13, paving the way for casino resorts aimed at boosting tourism, jobs and investment.

The 50-day review by the Council of State, the government’s legal adviser, is focusing on what proportion of each entertainment complex can be occupied by a casino. Deputy Finance Minister Jualporn Amonvivat has requested a limit of 10% for a casino.