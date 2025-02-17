Thailand on course to legalise casinos by year-end

The Finance Ministry expects the bill to legalise casinos to be debated in Parliament before the end of this year, with the Council of State due to complete its review on March 6.
The draft Entertainment Complex Bill gained Cabinet approval on January 13, paving the way for casino resorts aimed at boosting tourism, jobs and investment.
The 50-day review by the Council of State, the government’s legal adviser, is focusing on what proportion of each entertainment complex can be occupied by a casino. Deputy Finance Minister Jualporn Amonvivat has requested a limit of 10% for a casino.
The review is being closely scrutinised, with a NIDA opinion poll showing that a majority of the Thai public are still opposed to casino legalisation.
The push for casinos is being led by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra – father of current PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra – who has talked of creating a Las Vegas-style gambling hub.
A royal decree specifying sites for entertainment complex construction is also in the pipeline.
An ad hoc committee will be set up to study the suitability, location and financing of casino resorts, along with pros and cons for the public and government.
The Entertainment Complex Policy Committee, chaired by the prime minister, will oversee management, licencing, area designation and safety of the entertainment complexes.
Meanwhile, an executive board chaired a PM’s appointee will be set up to implement strategy, budgeting, fee collection and complaints consideration.
Also planned is an office to inspect venues, suspend any illegal gambling operations, and confiscate assets.
Entertainment complex operators must have minimum registered capital of 10 billion baht. Issuance of a licence valid for 30 years will cost 5 billion baht, with an annual fee of 1 billion baht and a review every five years.