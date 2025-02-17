Thai dried fruit a hit with Chinese consumers as exports soar

Thailand led global exports of dried fruit to China in the first 10 months of 2024, with sales rising 10.22% from the same period last year to $125.64 million (4.24 billion baht), according to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).

The DITP predicts the Chinese market for dried and preserved fruit will reach 335.3 billion yuan (1.55 trillion baht) by 2028 and is urging Thai businesses to capitalise by developing innovative, high-quality products.

iiMedia Research reports the value of China’s dried and preserved fruit market reached 146.2 billion yuan in 2023, a 32.6% jump. They forecast the market will be worth 335.3 billion yuan by 2028.