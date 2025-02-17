Thai dried fruit a hit with Chinese consumers as exports soar

Thailand led global exports of dried fruit to China in the first 10 months of 2024, with sales rising 10.22% from the same period last year to $125.64 million (4.24 billion baht), according to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).
The DITP predicts the Chinese market for dried and preserved fruit will reach 335.3 billion yuan (1.55 trillion baht) by 2028 and is urging Thai businesses to capitalise by developing innovative, high-quality products.
iiMedia Research reports the value of China’s dried and preserved fruit market reached 146.2 billion yuan in 2023, a 32.6% jump. They forecast the market will be worth 335.3 billion yuan by 2028.
Chinese consumers are prioritising health and nutrition when choosing dried fruit, with 82% citing this as a key factor.
Ingredient transparency is also vital, with 80.6% wanting to know about additives, sugar content, and calories. Online shopping is preferred by 81.4% of consumers, while 77.6% still shop in physical stores.
Mixed dried fruit products are also growing trend. Brands like Zhao Ren are finding success with products such as dried fruit granola bars and persimmon with butter filling.
Thailand leads global exports of dried fruit to China, followed by Chile, Vietnam, the US, and France.
“The Chinese dried fruit market is expanding rapidly, particularly for natural, low-calorie, and innovative products,” said DITP director-general Sunanta Kangvalkulkij. “Thailand’s leading export position reflects the popularity and trust in the quality of our products.”
She stressed that Thai manufacturers and exporters must continue to develop and maintain high standards, creating new products that meet the evolving demands of Chinese consumers to secure long-term success in this lucrative market.