AOT eyes private investment for airport expansion as passenger numbers soar

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is confident of continued revenue growth and is preparing to launch concessions for three major projects, seeking private investment to boost capacity, including at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang.

The move comes as passenger numbers are predicted to surge in the coming years.

AOT president Kerati Kijmanawat said the company is pushing ahead with aviation-related projects to increase revenue, improve passenger experience, and stimulate the Thai economy.

AOT’s business is currently experiencing an upward trend, driven by rising passenger numbers and the expansion of Thailand’s tourism sector.

AOT reported a net profit of 5.34 billion baht for fiscal year 2024 (October 2023 to September 2024), a 17.12% increase, and total revenue of 17.91 billion baht, up 13.4% compared to the same period last year.

