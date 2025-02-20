Transport ministry looks to Swiss operator for Laem Chabang expansion

Thailand is courting Swiss port operator Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) for potential investment in the expansion of Laem Chabang Port, a key component of the country’s strategy to become a regional transportation hub.

Discussions between Thai officials and TiL are focused on the port’s Phase 3 development, including the new E1 and E2 terminals, as the country strives to boost container handling capacity and solidify Thailand’s position in the region.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri revealed that she met yesterday (February 19) with Raphaël Boden, deputy director of Port Investment for TiL, and his delegation to discuss potential investments in Thailand’s port infrastructure.

TiL, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, manages container port operations in 31 countries along major shipping routes, including facilities in Singapore, South Korea, the US, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.

The discussions centred on investment opportunities and the government's policy to enhance transport infrastructure and increase the port's capacity to align with the development of Thailand's Eastern Seaboard as a transportation hub for the Indochina region, with connections to China and India.

