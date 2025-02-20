Transport ministry looks to Swiss operator for Laem Chabang expansion

Thailand is courting Swiss port operator Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) for potential investment in the expansion of Laem Chabang Port, a key component of the country’s strategy to become a regional transportation hub.
Discussions between Thai officials and TiL are focused on the port’s Phase 3 development, including the new E1 and E2 terminals, as the country strives to boost container handling capacity and solidify Thailand’s position in the region.
Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri revealed that she met yesterday (February 19) with Raphaël Boden, deputy director of Port Investment for TiL, and his delegation to discuss potential investments in Thailand’s port infrastructure.
TiL, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, manages container port operations in 31 countries along major shipping routes, including facilities in Singapore, South Korea, the US, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.
The discussions centred on investment opportunities and the government's policy to enhance transport infrastructure and increase the port's capacity to align with the development of Thailand's Eastern Seaboard as a transportation hub for the Indochina region, with connections to China and India.
“Our aim includes improving operational processes to be environmentally friendly through digital technology, pushing Laem Chabang Port towards becoming a green port. This represents a significant step in maintaining global sustainability whilst driving Thailand's future economy," Manaporn stated.
She explained that the Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 development project is designed to increase container handling capacity from the current 11.1 million 20-foot containers (TEU) per year to 18 million TEU annually to accommodate projected future growth.
The project comprises four main components, namely marine construction works; terminal building construction and utility systems; railway system construction; and procurement of equipment and information technology systems
According to Manapon, the project is currently progressing as planned, with the F1 terminal expected to begin operations in 2027, whilst construction of the F2 terminal is scheduled for 2029, with services commencing in 2031.
The feasibility study for the Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 development project indicates that the selection process for private companies to co-invest in Terminal E will begin with contract signing in 2029.
This timeline would allow construction of Terminal E0 to commence in 2030 and operations to begin in 2032. Construction of Terminals E1 and E2 is scheduled to start in 2032 and 2034, respectively.