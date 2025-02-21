Rice farmer association urges govt to guarantee rice prices

The association president Pramote Charoensilp asked the subcommittee National Rice Policy and Management Committee to review its measures to tackle falling rice prices.
This remark came as the subcommittee previously launched measures worth 1.89 billion baht, which included extending loans for delaying sales of off-season paddy, increasing domestic market channels to support farmer sales and paying compensation for rice entrepreneurs.
However, the association’s honorary adviser Kriengsak Tapananon claimed that those measures do not match farmers’ demand, saying that such measures could trigger an impact on budgeting and risk of corruption.
Instead, the association outlined off-season rice farmers' demand as follows:
The government should ensure that all farmers have equal access to all measures, Kriengsak added.