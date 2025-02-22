Goldsmiths raise ornament-making fee for first time in nine years

The Gold Traders Association announced on Friday that the making fee for gold ornaments will be raised from 500 baht per baht-weight (15.16 grams) to 800 baht per baht-weight starting from March 1.

The current fee has been in effect since May 1, 2016.

The association said the change aims to ensure that the making fee is suitable for the current economic situation.

At 9am on Saturday, the association announced the buying price of gold bars at 46,600 baht while the selling price was at 46,700 baht per baht-weight, up by 100 baht from yesterday.

For gold ornaments, the buying price was at 45,768.04 baht while the selling price was at 47,200 baht per baht-weight, also increasing by 100 baht from yesterday.



