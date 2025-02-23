Vietnam’s new VAT move to impact Thai businesses

Citing a report from its international trade promotion office in Ho Chi Minh City, the DITP said Vietnam on February 18 cancelled the VAT exemption on goods valued at less than 1 million dong (1,315 baht) imported via express delivery service.

This cancellation will oblige manufacturers and distributors to pay 10% VAT on such goods. Meanwhile, it is expected to maintain fairness in trading and prevent smuggling of products to the country.