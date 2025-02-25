Thai nominee crackdown uncovers tourism, property chaos

Authorities have announced progress in a crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees to illegally run businesses, focusing on tourism and real estate.

Between September 2024 and January 2025, a multi-agency taskforce led by the Commerce Ministry prosecuted 820 illegal nominee businesses, with estimated damages totalling 12.5 billion baht, officials revealed on Monday.

Authorities will investigate another 27,000 suspected nominees in 2025, targeting tourism, real estate, hospitality and logistics, Auramon Supthaweethum, the Department of Business Development’s director-general, told Krungthepturakij, The Nation’s sister publication.

"We're targeting every province based on private sector complaints and intelligence from relevant agencies to prevent foreigners from using Thai citizens as nominees to operate businesses reserved for Thai nationals," Auramon said.





Russians dominate Southern property market

The investigation has revealed large-scale illicit foreign investment in the southern tourism hotspots of Phuket and Koh Samui, where Russians have become the key buyers of luxury properties.

Salil Totubthieng, acting chair of the Thai Chamber of Commerce's Southern Andaman Province, noted that numerous foreigners have purchased condominiums as second homes here, attracted by Thailand's safety and hospitable population.