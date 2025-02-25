Nippon Steel Still Aims to Acquire US Steel: CEO

The starting point for talks with the US government over the proposed takeover is the current merger agreement, Imai told reporters in Tokyo.

"Nothing has been decided at this point" over when he will meet with US President Donald Trump on the matter, the CEO of the Japanese steelmaker said.

Trump told a press conference after his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House on Feb. 7 that Nippon Steel has agreed to invest heavily in US Steel as opposed to own it.