Grab platform contributes 1% of Thailand’s GDP: study

Digital platforms are playing a crucial role in Thailand's economic development, with a single platform contributing around 1% of the country's GDP, according to a new study released on Tuesday by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

The study, which focused on ride-hailing and delivery platform Grab, found that Grab operations generated 179 billion baht in 2023, while creating more than 280,000 new jobs and generating household income of roughly 24 billion baht.

TDRI research fellow Nonarit Bisonyabut, who led the study, explained that Grab was selected due to its diverse services spanning transport, food delivery and logistics – which made it an ideal subject for understanding the broader impact of digital platforms.

"These platforms create both direct and indirect benefits throughout Thailand's economy," Nonarit said as he presented the findings. "Their influence extends well beyond their immediate operations."

The study highlights how digital platforms stimulate growth across multiple sectors, including tourism, automotive, energy, communications, financial services, food and retail by fostering wide-ranging economic connections.