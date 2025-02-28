South Korea becomes Thailand’s top mango export market, says TPSO

Poonpong noted that South Korea is likely to import more Thai fruits, including mangos, avocados and bananas.

Malaysia is still an export market for Thai mangos thanks to The popularity of consuming fresh fruits and making a mango shake, he said, adding that Japan has an increasing demand for fresh mangos on healthcare trends and dessert processing.

He asserted that the Commerce Ministry is putting effort into fruit exports through various projects every year, such as border trade fairs, soft power promotion policies and fruit business matching.

“Thai fruits are recognised by South Koreans as high-quality premium products. If Thailand can maintain the quality of its products, it will help boost consumer confidence and opportunities to expand the market,” he said.

He added that Thailand is currently in the process of negotiating with South Korea on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which is expected to boost exports of Thai fruits further.