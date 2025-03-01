Thai beauty industry one of 2025's most promising sectors

The Thai beauty industry has established itself as a consistently high-performing sector, fuelled by increasing health and wellness consciousness, particularly among younger demographics.
The Department of Business Development reports that the industry has experienced exponential growth over the past five years, cementing its position as one of the top 10 promising businesses for 2025 within the broader health and wellness landscape.
The beauty business comprises three primary segments: specialised clinics, including hospitals and consultation services; dental clinics offering various treatments; and general beauty services encompassing weight management, facial, skin, nail, hair, and hair-removal treatments, alongside consultative services.
Analysis of key data from 2020 to 2024 reveals a steady increase in both business establishments and registered capital:
Financial performance over the past three years (2021-2023) demonstrates robust revenue generation, with the sector averaging more than 300 billion baht annually:
Currently, 6,621 registered beauty businesses operate within Thailand, holding total registered capital of 190,160 million baht. This breakdown includes:
Small businesses dominate the market, accounting for 6,191 establishments (93.51%) and 49,560 million baht registered capital, followed by medium-sized businesses with 238 establishments (3.59%) and 24,275 million baht registered capital, and large businesses with 192 establishments (2.90%) and 116,325 million baht registered capital.
Foreign investment in the Thai beauty sector has reached 2,799 million baht, with Malaysia, China and Singapore leading the way, contributing 201 million baht, 182 million baht, and 94 million baht respectively.
Auramon Supthaweethum, director general of the Business Development Department at the Ministry of Commerce, attributes the sector's sustained growth to evolving consumer behaviour, driven by social-media influence and the promotion of self-care and aesthetic enhancement. Increased societal acceptance of cosmetic procedures has also played a significant role.
Furthermore, advancements in medical technology, accessible beauty innovations, minimally invasive procedures, and high safety standards have broadened the industry's customer base to include men, young professionals, seniors seeking anti-ageing treatments, and international clientele. This expansion presents substantial opportunities for Thai beauty-business operators.
These converging factors underscore the beauty sector's robust growth and its status as a leading business trend in the current economic climate.