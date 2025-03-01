Thai beauty industry one of 2025's most promising sectors

The Thai beauty industry has established itself as a consistently high-performing sector, fuelled by increasing health and wellness consciousness, particularly among younger demographics.

The Department of Business Development reports that the industry has experienced exponential growth over the past five years, cementing its position as one of the top 10 promising businesses for 2025 within the broader health and wellness landscape.

The beauty business comprises three primary segments: specialised clinics, including hospitals and consultation services; dental clinics offering various treatments; and general beauty services encompassing weight management, facial, skin, nail, hair, and hair-removal treatments, alongside consultative services.

Analysis of key data from 2020 to 2024 reveals a steady increase in both business establishments and registered capital: