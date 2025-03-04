US tariffs take effect: Canada, Mexico face 25% rate, China 20%

After months of tense negotiations, the United States has implemented new tariffs against three of its largest trading partners: Canada, Mexico and China.

The measures took effect at 12:01am on Tuesday, March 4 (Eastern Standard Time), marking an escalation in trade tensions under President Donald Trump's second administration.

Details of the New Tariffs

The tariffs imposed on Tuesday include a 25% import tax on Canadian and Mexican goods.

President Trump justified these measures by claiming that both nations, along with China, have failed adequately to prevent illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl, from entering the United States.

Trump says Mexico and Canada have exhausted all avenues to avoid these tariffs.

For China, an additional 10% import tax has been imposed, which, when combined with existing tariffs implemented in February, brings the total to 20%.

The US administration cited China's continued shipment of fentanyl into American territory as the primary justification.

When questioned about the possibility of further increases to Chinese tariffs, Trump indicated that this would partly depend on China's response, though he expressed doubt that Beijing would retaliate severely.

Trump also confirmed that the planned Reciprocal Tariff measure, which will apply to all countries that impose import duties on American goods, remains scheduled to take effect on April 2.