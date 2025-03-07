Business leaders demand urgent government action on US trade threat

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has issued a stark warning to government, urging it to appoint a special team to counter potential trade tariffs from the US ahead of an April deadline.

The business body insists the Prime Minister must chair this task force, comprising both public and private sector representatives, to formulate a proactive strategy against a possible resurgence of protectionist policies under the Trump 2.0 administration.

Concerns are mounting over the potential imposition of tariffs on Thai goods, which could inflict significant economic damage. The Chamber estimates losses ranging from 100 to 150 billion baht, a 0.5 to 0.7 per cent reduction in GDP, and a failure to meet the government’s 3.5 per cent growth target.

The root of the anxiety stems from the US trade deficit, with Thailand’s surplus continuing to rise. This has prompted the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee (JPPSCC) to call for a rapid establishment of a joint working group, a request yet to receive a formal government response.

Sanan Angubolkul, TCC chairman and the Board of Trade, expressed deep concern, stating that businesses are apprehensive about potential US trade policies.

He anticipates a shift towards new markets, with ASEAN and Thailand becoming increasingly crucial, particularly for electronics, electrical appliances, automobiles, industrial goods, consumer products and agricultural and food products.

The Chamber emphasised the necessity for stringent import controls, particularly for substandard or low-priced goods that undermine fair competition.

