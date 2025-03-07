Bananas are an option, not replacement for rice: Pichai

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has dismissed claims that the government is encouraging farmers to replace rice cultivation with banana farming, saying such assertions are “simply inaccurate”.
Speaking on a television news show on Thursday, Pichai clarified that the government is exploring ways to ease the plight of rice farmers, which he dubbed the “suffering of the nation”, and implementing urgent measures to address falling rice prices.
“It’s not about switching from rice to bananas,” he said. “In areas where bananas can be grown profitably, farmers can consider them as an additional source of income. But we are not pushing for a nationwide switch.”
The recent slump in rice prices has been linked to India resuming its rice exports, increasing global supply. In response, the Thai government has introduced a short-term financial aid of 1,000 baht per rai, capped at 10 rai per household. This was implemented after consultations with rice farmers through the National Rice Policy Committee.
For medium and long-term solutions, the government is focusing on improving agricultural productivity and market access. The Commerce Ministry has planted 150,000 banana trees as a pilot project, targeting the high-demand Japanese market.
Simultaneously, efforts are underway to enhance rice yields, which currently stand at 600 to 800 kilograms per rai – far lower than Vietnam’s 1.3 to 1.5 tonnes per rai.
Market expansion remains a priority, with Thailand securing recent orders for 280,000 tonnes of rice from China and 390,000 tonnes from African nations. Additional measures include discussions with other rice-exporting nations to stabilise prices and new strategies to distribute Thai rice through modern trade channels.
Pichai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring farmers have sustainable long-term incomes through improved product development and export expansion, rather than relying solely on short-term financial aid.
The ministry monitors agricultural prices daily, emphasising that rice remains Thailand’s staple crop, with no plans for a large-scale shift to alternative farming.