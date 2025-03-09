Thai exports face pressure amid global trade war, says TNSC

Thailand is among exporting countries affected by the global trade war, which is expected to intensify further after US President Donald Trump announced to raise import tariffs by 25% on goods from Canada and Mexico, and 20% on Chinese goods.
Despite a 13.6% year-on-year expansion in Thai exports in January this year, the country faced a US$1.88 billion (75.74 billion baht) in trade deficit, showing that Thailand has issues in its economic structure.
“The Thai export sector is facing risks and volatility amidst Trump 2.0 trade war, which is like a time bomb waiting to explode,” said TNSC chairman Chaichan Charoensuk.
He outlined six weaknesses in the Thai economic system as follows:
These weaknesses slowed down Thai manufacturing and economy in the Trump 2.0 era, Chaichan said, adding that Thailand should tackle these issues to prevent risk in economic growth.