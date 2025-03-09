Thai exports face pressure amid global trade war, says TNSC

Despite a 13.6% year-on-year expansion in Thai exports in January this year, the country faced a US$1.88 billion (75.74 billion baht) in trade deficit, showing that Thailand has issues in its economic structure.

“The Thai export sector is facing risks and volatility amidst Trump 2.0 trade war, which is like a time bomb waiting to explode,” said TNSC chairman Chaichan Charoensuk.