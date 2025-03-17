EU resolution on Uyghur deportation could delay FTA: Academic

An academic has advised Thailand to clarify the deportation of Uyghurs to China, saying that it could impact the Thailand-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA).
The European Parliament on Thursday adopted human rights resolutions on Thailand by 482 votes in favour, 57 against and 68 abstentions, condemning Thailand for deporting at least 40 Uyghurs to China in late February.
Members also urged the European Commission to leverage free trade agreement negotiations to pressure Thailand to reform its lese-majesty law, release political prisoners and halt Uyghur deportations.
Negotiations on Thailand-EU FTA have taken place four times to date, with the EU slated to host the fifth round on March 31-April 4. Thailand and the EU aim to conclude the agreement by December 25.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday announced sanctions against officials from Thailand, a US ally, for their role in deporting Uyghurs to China, where Washington says the members of the Muslim group will face persecution.
The US is “committed to combating China’s efforts to pressure governments to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China, where they are subject to torture and enforced disappearances,” the State Department said in a statement.
Aat Pisanwanich, international economics expert and adviser to Intelligence Research Consultant, expects the European Parliament's move to trigger a delay in the Thailand-EU FDA, saying that the EU takes a stand on human rights, labour and the environment.
He advised Thailand to clarify Uyghurs deportation to the EU and stress that the move did not violate human rights. He also pointed out that Thailand’s clarification on this issue is still unclear, especially the fact that a third country was ready to accept Uyghurs.
“What the Thai government needs to do is to clarify and present the real evidence to the EU,” he said, adding that Vietnam-EU FTA was completed 4-5 years before Thailand because Vietnam has no human rights and labour issues.
He urged the Commerce and Foreign ministries to clarify the Uyghur deportation clearly during the upcoming FTA negotiations, saying that the discussion would become difficult if Thailand did not clarify this issue.
No impact on Thailand-EU FTA talks
However, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan dismissed concerns about the FTA, saying that both parties had agreed to conclude the agreement soon.
“The agreement will expand trade and investment opportunities, reduce barriers, and facilitate trade, further enhancing the potential of entrepreneurs from both sides,” he said.
He noted that Uyghur deportation and other political issues have not been included in the Thailand-EU FTA negotiations, saying that the success or otherwise of the FTA depends purely on the negotiations.
“Accelerating the conclusion of the FTA is not only about increasing the trade value, but also an important step in strengthening the Thai economy,” he said, “Thailand will use this agreement to expand its market, reduce costs, boost the potential of entrepreneurs and attract more European investors.”
This agreement will be key to creating economic stability and help Thailand better adapt to competition on the world stage, he added.
Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, did not expect Thailand-EU FTA negotiation to be delayed, saying that the European Parliament’s move has nothing to do with the economic sector.
“The Commerce Ministry still aims to complete the negotiations as soon as possible,” she said, adding that the ministry will cooperate with Foreign Ministry on monitoring other issues.