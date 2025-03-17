EU resolution on Uyghur deportation could delay FTA: Academic

An academic has advised Thailand to clarify the deportation of Uyghurs to China, saying that it could impact the Thailand-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA).

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted human rights resolutions on Thailand by 482 votes in favour, 57 against and 68 abstentions, condemning Thailand for deporting at least 40 Uyghurs to China in late February.

Members also urged the European Commission to leverage free trade agreement negotiations to pressure Thailand to reform its lese-majesty law, release political prisoners and halt Uyghur deportations.

Negotiations on Thailand-EU FTA have taken place four times to date, with the EU slated to host the fifth round on March 31-April 4. Thailand and the EU aim to conclude the agreement by December 25.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday announced sanctions against officials from Thailand, a US ally, for their role in deporting Uyghurs to China, where Washington says the members of the Muslim group will face persecution.

The US is “committed to combating China’s efforts to pressure governments to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China, where they are subject to torture and enforced disappearances,” the State Department said in a statement.