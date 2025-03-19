Thai inflation still within target despite Feb price hikes: Ministry

The Commerce Ministry expects inflation to remain at 1.1-1.2% in the first quarter, after rising food, fuel and electricity costs drove Thailand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) up 1.08% in February compared to the same period last year.

The ministry has maintained its inflation target for the whole year at 0.3-1.3%.

It said the new US trade policy, to be announced on April 1, is not expected to impact Thailand’s inflation rate, but it would continue to monitor the situation closely.

The Nation compiled a list of popular products subject to price rises:

- July 2024: Ajinomoto (Thailand) announces 4% price hike on monosodium glutamate (MSG). The company has a market share of 93%.

- February 2025: Manufacturers of canned and instant coffee raise prices by 2-5%, making a can of ready-to-drink coffee about 2 baht more expensive.

- April 2025: Hale’s Trading, manufacturer of Hale’s Blue Boy flavoured syrup, will raise the price per bottle from 63 baht to 65-69 baht.