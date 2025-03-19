Entertainment complex a game changer for Thailand: Finance Ministry

Regarding concerns about laws and regulations to oversee the entertainment complex, Julapun confirmed that strict measures would be put in place, including casino entry fees and gambler deposits.

The entry fee, capped at 5,000 baht, is designed to ensure that people are prepared for the consequences of gambling. He also mentioned that technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data will be used to monitor gambling behaviour.

"This policy will address issues related to gamblers who frequent illegal gambling establishments or casinos in neighbouring countries," he said, adding that laws and regulations would also cover efforts to combat grey market activities, money laundering and corruption.

Julapun revealed that two committees would be established to manage the entertainment complex: one for policy and the other for operation. The committee overseeing policy will be chaired by the Prime Minister to ensure maximum accountability and transparency.

The licence holders must be supervised with world-class standards, not as gray capital that seeks to exploit opportunities. This matter must be handled with the utmost caution and thoroughness, he said.

He stressed that the entertainment complex should have a positive impact on both the economy and society, promoting fair competition among entrepreneurs. He also confirmed that multiple companies are interested in investing in entertainment complexes in Thailand.

Additionally, Julapun said the entertainment complex will yield benefits in tax collection, investment and tourism. Revenue generated will be used to develop Thailand’s infrastructure and education, as well as to alleviate public hardships.

"An entertainment complex is a game changer for Thailand, but it is up to Parliament to decide whether the first reading will proceed," he said.

He remains confident that Thailand has the potential to both capitalise on the benefits and manage the risks associated with the entertainment complex.