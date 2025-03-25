SCB predicts Thailand’s export growth in 2025 to fall to 1.6%

The Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has lowered its export growth forecast for 2025 from 2% to 1.6%, citing trade wars and external factors as the main reasons.

In November, the SCB EIC predicted that Thailand’s export growth would be around 2%, while the Commerce Ministry and the government had set an export growth target of 3-3.5%.

The SCB EIC explained that the growth drivers seen in the first quarter of this year were not sustainable enough to support expansion throughout the year.