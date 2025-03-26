Thailand plans new motorway to boost southern connectivity

The Ministry of Transport plans to expedite the construction of a new motorway aimed at improving connectivity to the southern regions of the country.

The M8 project will link Nakhon Pathom province to Cha-am. The first phase will connect Nakhon Pathom to Pak Tho.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit revealed that the Department of Highways (DOH) is in the final stages of preparing the project proposal for submission to the Cabinet.