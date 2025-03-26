Thailand plans new motorway to boost southern connectivity

The Ministry of Transport plans to expedite the construction of a new motorway aimed at improving connectivity to the southern regions of the country.
The M8 project will link Nakhon Pathom province to Cha-am. The first phase will connect Nakhon Pathom to Pak Tho.
Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit revealed that the Department of Highways (DOH) is in the final stages of preparing the project proposal for submission to the Cabinet.
The first phase of the motorway, spanning 61 kilometres, is expected to be presented for approval this month, with bidding to commence immediately following Cabinet endorsement.
"We are aiming to break ground on this crucial infrastructure project in 2027," Suriya said. "This motorway will significantly reduce travel times and improve logistics, benefiting both the economy and the public."
The first phase of the project is estimated to cost 61.154 billion baht, covering construction, land acquisition, and system installation. The route will traverse the provinces of Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, and Samut Songkhram.
The second phase, connecting Pak Tho to Cha-am, covering approximately 48 kilometres, is currently under review.
The DOH is planning to study a new route study to mitigate the impact of land expropriation following public concerns about the original alignment. This study is expected to commence in 2025.
The entire M8 motorway project, totalling 109 kilometres, is a key component of Thailand's infrastructure development plan. It is expected to enhance transportation efficiency, stimulate economic growth, and boost tourism in the southern provinces.
The ministry anticipates that the new motorway will be completed within four years, including construction and system installation, providing a significant boost to the region's connectivity and development.