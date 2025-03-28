Thailand and China strengthen legal ties to boost investment

Thailand and China are set to enhance their legal collaboration to foster a more favourable investment climate and stimulate economic growth.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said he has outlined plans to strengthen legal ties between the two nations. This initiative aims to unlock new opportunities for both Thai and Chinese businesses, encouraging increased investment and bolstering economic connections. The minister underscored the critical role of legal cooperation in advancing economic and investment activities.

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic rleations, the Justice Ministry, in collaboration with the Thai-Chinese Enterprises Trade Association, DTL Law Office Limited, and the Thai-Chinese Law Alliance Association, held a seminar on Thai-Chinese legal cooperation.