Thailand and China strengthen legal ties to boost investment

Thailand and China are set to enhance their legal collaboration to foster a more favourable investment climate and stimulate economic growth.
Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said he has outlined plans to strengthen legal ties between the two nations. This initiative aims to unlock new opportunities for both Thai and Chinese businesses, encouraging increased investment and bolstering economic connections. The minister underscored the critical role of legal cooperation in advancing economic and investment activities.
In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic rleations, the Justice Ministry, in collaboration with the Thai-Chinese Enterprises Trade Association, DTL Law Office Limited, and the Thai-Chinese Law Alliance Association, held a seminar on Thai-Chinese legal cooperation.
“This collaboration will forge new legal avenues, support investment, and establish equitable frameworks for Chinese and Thai investors,” Tawee said.
Shi Datua, president of the Thai-Chinese Law Alliance Association (TCLAA) and chair of DTL Law Office Limited, highlighted the enduring economic and trade ties between the two countries, noting that increased investment has been a significant driver of shared economic prosperity.
The seminar concentrated on utilising the justice system to streamline business operations for Chinese enterprises in Thailand. A primary objective is to promote alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as mediation, to facilitate peaceful and sustainable business relationships.
Several cooperation agreements were also signed, including pacts between the Thailand Arbitration Center and the Guangzhou International Arbitration Court of China, and between the Thai-Chinese Enterprises Trade Association and the Thailand-China International Alternative Dispute Resolution Center (TCIAC).
These agreements aim to enhance support for entrepreneurs investing in Thailand and those facing legal or business disputes.