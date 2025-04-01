Thailand ready for 6th BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok: Foreign Ministry

Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura stated that the summit will take place from Wednesday to Friday (April 2-4) at the Shangri-La Bangkok, reassuring that Thailand’s infrastructure and facilities remain safe following the earthquake that occurred last Friday.
He explained that Thailand’s theme – prosperity, resilience, and openness – is aimed at revitalising the economy through comprehensive connectivity, alleviating poverty by promoting trade and investment, preserving the environment and sustainability, and ensuring food and public health security in the region.
Additionally, the theme seeks to expand maritime cooperation and encourage participation across various sectors by promoting tourism and fostering community networks, he said.
Nikorndej stated that the meeting will involve the endorsement of the “BIMSTEC Leaders’ Declaration” and the Bangkok Vision 2030, along with discussions on procedures for the BIMSTEC mechanism and future directions.
The agenda will also include the signing of an agreement on maritime transport collaboration and a memorandum of understanding between BIMSTEC, the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), he added.
“This BIMSTEC meeting is the first under the Pheu Thai-led government. Therefore, we invite the Thai people to be gracious hosts during the event on April 2-4,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
He also highlighted that this summit will provide an opportunity for visits to Thailand by Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the invitation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to engage in bilateral discussions and sign several memoranda of understanding.
Notably, this marks the first visit by a Nepalese leader to Thailand since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1959. Nikorndej stated that comprehensive discussions will be held to strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, society, public health, agriculture, tourism and governance.
Furthermore, Thailand and India will elevate their relations to a strategic partnership, sign comprehensive cooperation agreements, and enhance bilateral relations and collaborations between the two nations, he added.
Regarding the participation of Myanmar’s government leaders, Nikorndej stated that confirmation is still pending. However, Thailand remains prepared to facilitate their participation, whether in person or through a hybrid format via an online meeting from Naypyidaw.
On the issue of US import tariffs, which are set to take effect tomorrow (April 2), he confirmed that the Prime Minister and the Thai government have established a working group to discuss measures to proceed with negotiations, as Thailand could be at risk due to its trade surplus with the US.
Although it remains uncertain whether Thailand will be included on the list of affected countries, he noted that both Thai and US citizens, as well as the private sector, will be impacted, particularly in relation to agricultural products and various components.
Nonetheless, he expressed confidence that there will be adjustments to the tax rate that will be acceptable to both parties.