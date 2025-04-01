Thailand ready for 6th BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok: Foreign Ministry

Nikorndej stated that the meeting will involve the endorsement of the “BIMSTEC Leaders’ Declaration” and the Bangkok Vision 2030, along with discussions on procedures for the BIMSTEC mechanism and future directions.

The agenda will also include the signing of an agreement on maritime transport collaboration and a memorandum of understanding between BIMSTEC, the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), he added.

“This BIMSTEC meeting is the first under the Pheu Thai-led government. Therefore, we invite the Thai people to be gracious hosts during the event on April 2-4,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

He also highlighted that this summit will provide an opportunity for visits to Thailand by Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the invitation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to engage in bilateral discussions and sign several memoranda of understanding.

Notably, this marks the first visit by a Nepalese leader to Thailand since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1959. Nikorndej stated that comprehensive discussions will be held to strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, society, public health, agriculture, tourism and governance.

Furthermore, Thailand and India will elevate their relations to a strategic partnership, sign comprehensive cooperation agreements, and enhance bilateral relations and collaborations between the two nations, he added.