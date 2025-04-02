Thai Business Leaders Warn of GDP Impact as They Monitor Potential US Tariff Decisions

Thai business leaders are closely monitoring potential US tariff decisions tonight, warning of a potential hit to the nation's GDP should Thailand be included in any new trade measures.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has convened on Wednesday to discuss contingency plans, anticipating possible disruptions to trade flows.

Thawee Piyapatana, vice chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), speaking at a media briefing, stated that the JSCCIB has been reviewing potential ramifications of the US tariff policy.

"We are preparing for various scenarios," he said, "as the exact nature of any US actions remains uncertain."



The committee has established preliminary response strategies to address potential trade barriers.

