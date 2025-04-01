Gold Price Hits Record High on Trump Tariff Fears and Global Uncertainty

Gold prices have soared to an unprecedented high, surpassing $US 3,100 per ounce, as global markets react to the looming threat of US tariffs and persistent geopolitical instability.

The surge marks one of the most significant rallies in the precious metal’s history, driven by a confluence of factors that have investors seeking safe-haven assets.

According to Reuters, spot gold reached a record $US 3,128.06 per ounce on Monday, fuelled by concerns surrounding potential retaliatory tariffs from the US, scheduled for announcement on April 2nd.

The prospect of escalating trade tensions, coupled with ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the unresolved Russia-Ukraine situation, has created a climate of uncertainty that favours gold.

"Geopolitical uncertainty is high," noted Nikos Tsabouras, a senior market analyst at Tradu.com, highlighting President Trump's recent comments on Russia, Iran, and Greenland as contributing to the heightened tension. "This makes gold more attractive."

The expected US tariffs, along with automotive tariffs due on April 3rd, have triggered fears of a global economic slowdown. JP Morgan has increased its probability of a US recession to 40%, while economic models suggest a contraction in US GDP.

"The gold market is significantly affected by President Donald Trump's planned tariffs," confirmed Teeradej Sinthopruangchai, Secretary-General of the Gold Traders Association in Thailand, adding that the metal is seen as a "safe-haven asset."

