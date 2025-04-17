US Prioritises Thailand in Trade Talks Amid Global Tariff Delay; Finance Minister Pledges Preparation

The United States has signalled its intention to prioritise trade negotiations with Thailand, placing the nation amongst its first 14 target countries, as it navigates the complexities of global trade tariffs.

This development comes after the Trump administration’s decision to postpone the implementation of tariffs on most nations, excluding China, for a 90-day period.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking to Yahoo Finance, acknowledged the ambitious timeframe for these negotiations.

"Leaving China aside, we have 14 major trading partners," he stated, highlighting the urgency to address significant trade imbalances. While conceding that comprehensive legal agreements were unlikely within the 90-day window, Bessent expressed optimism about achieving "agreements in principle" with these key nations.

The focus of these discussions will centre on reducing import tariffs, dismantling non-tariff trade barriers, curbing currency manipulation, and addressing industrial and labour subsidies.