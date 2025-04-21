Thai Trade Talks: Expert Calls for Radical Overhaul Beyond US Demands

As the Thai government navigates trade negotiations with the United States, a prominent economist from the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) is urging a far-reaching overhaul of domestic policies, arguing that genuine long-term benefits for Thailand lie in addressing structural weaknesses rather than simply appeasing Washington's immediate concerns.

Dr Somkiat Tangkitvanich of the TDRI has offered a series of pointed recommendations that go beyond the Thai government's current 5-point negotiation framework.

While broadly agreeing with the initial approach – which includes cooperation in sectors like pet food, a flexible corn import quota, increased imports of US natural gas and aircraft, stricter export screening, and greater Thai investment in US processing – Dr Somkiat believes a more ambitious agenda is needed.

Scrapping Corn Quotas and Embracing Tariffs

A key recommendation focuses on agricultural trade.

Dr Somkiat argues for the outright abolition of import quotas on corn and soybeans, advocating instead for transparent import tariffs.

He contends that Thailand's corn cultivation for animal feed lacks a competitive edge, survives on opaque import quotas benefiting vested interests in seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides, and contributes to harmful agricultural burning and PM 2.5 pollution.

He highlights World Bank estimates that the health damage from PM 2.5 alone costs Thailand billions annually.

Eliminating these quotas, he argues, would not only reduce the US trade surplus but also benefit the livestock industry, tourism, the environment, and public health.

