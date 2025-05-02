Global Trade System at a Crossroads Amid Rising Protectionism, Warns Ex-WTO Chief

The global trading landscape is at a critical juncture, grappling with a resurgence of non-tariff protectionist measures and increasing limitations on the movement of skilled labour, according to former World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Supachai Panitchpakdi.

Speaking at a special lecture presenting the United Nations Trade and Development Report 2024, organised by the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD) in collaboration with UNCTAD and the Harvard Club of Thailand on Thursday, Dr Supachai underscored the significant policy shifts shaping the future of international commerce.

He pointed to escalating geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and the rapid advancements in technology as further factors dramatically reshaping production and trade patterns worldwide.

While acknowledging the economic opportunities these changes could bring, he cautioned that without sound fiscal and monetary policies, particularly in emerging economies, they could morph into long-term risks.

In this climate of instability, Dr Supachai argued that multilateral cooperation and a unified negotiating stance on the global stage would be vital in safeguarding and promoting the sustainable interests of developing regions.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of each nation charting an economic development course tailored to its own specific circumstances, rather than blindly adopting external models.

Policies that fail to align with a country's infrastructure, cultural norms, or social context, he asserted, are unlikely to yield truly lasting results.

