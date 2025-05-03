Indonesia and Thailand Embark on Historic OECD Accession Journey

In a significant development for Southeast Asian economic integration, Indonesia and Thailand have begun formal accession discussions with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), marking the first candidate countries from the region since South Korea joined in 1996.

The milestone was highlighted during a high-level panel discussion titled "OECD membership – the journey and the destination," which was part of the broader OECD Southeast Asia Regional Forum on Friday.

The session brought together senior officials from both nations alongside OECD representatives to explore the significance and implications of this historic process.

The panel, moderated by Australia's First Assistant Secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Robyn Mudie, provided a comprehensive overview of the accession journey and its potential to catalyse domestic reforms while elevating the region's voice in global economic governance.

A Rigorous Path to Membership

Gita Kothari, OECD's Deputy Director for Legal Affairs and Accession Coordinator, outlined the comprehensive nature of the accession process, describing it as "a multi-year technical dialogue" that encompasses numerous policy areas.