Thailand\'s Commitment to Regional Growth and OECD Aspirations Highlighted at Forum

Thailand's proactive efforts to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) took centre stage at the 2025 OECD Southeast Asia Regional Forum in Bangkok on Friday, underscoring its dedication to advancing open markets, regulatory standards, and sustainable development across the region.
The forum, themed "The OECD and Southeast Asia: Partnership for prosperity," provided a platform for Thailand to showcase its reform agenda whilst fostering broader regional economic integration.
During the opening session, Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa emphasised the nation's readiness to embrace OECD standards, stating, "Thailand is ready to rise to the occasion."
The Minister reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to multilateralism and sustainable growth, highlighting the country's strategic position as a bridge between Southeast Asia and the OECD through dialogue platforms and active participation in regional initiatives.
Thailand's pursuit of OECD membership represents a significant step in its broader strategy to amplify Southeast Asian priorities within global economic governance.
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann acknowledged Thailand's reform efforts alongside Indonesia's, as both countries begin accession discussions with the organisation.
"The OECD is committed to being your partner, supporting you in further unlocking your country's massive potential through alignment with the highest standards of policymaking and international best practices," Cormann stated.
He highlighted the region's remarkable economic trajectory, noting that "Since 2014, Southeast Asia's real GDP has grown by about 40%, translating into increased incomes and living standards, with GDP per capita rising by nearly 30%."
Phil O'Reilly, Co-chair of the Southeast Asia Business Network, specifically lauded Thailand's reform initiatives, observing that "Indonesia and Thailand have an opportunity to position themselves as regional champions of open markets, regulatory best practices, and sustainable economic growth."
His remarks underscored the private sector's recognition of Thailand's leadership in driving regional economic advancement through OECD engagement.
Japan's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the OECD, Jun Shimmi, reinforced support for Thailand and other Southeast Asian nations' integration into the OECD framework.
"Japan's commitment to support the OECD relationship with Southeast Asia remains unchanged," Shimmi affirmed, whilst highlighting emerging areas of cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence.
"A policy dialogue on AI will be held on May 26th at the OECD Tokyo Center with the participation of Southeast Asian countries," he announced, presenting an "opportunity to share the OECD's latest findings and deepen discussions on AI."
Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang emphasised the collaborative nature of the OECD-Southeast Asia partnership, noting that it "has been built on mutual respect, shared benefits, and open dialogue."
As co-chair of the Southeast Asia Regional Programme, Vietnam called for increased participation of Southeast Asian countries in OECD committees and a "two-way approach" that respects national conditions whilst fostering alignment with international standards.
Robyn Mudie, representing Australia as the outgoing co-chair of the programme, reflected on the importance of the OECD accession process for countries like Thailand.
"The OECD accession journey can be as important as the destination, serving as a catalyst for beneficial reforms that enhance investment attractiveness and promote sustainable economic growth," Mudie observed.
She welcomed the increased participation of Southeast Asian countries in OECD initiatives, citing Singapore's full participation in the OECD Trade Committee as an example of positive regional engagement.
As Thailand continues to strengthen its role as a regional leader through its OECD accession efforts, the forum concluded with a transition in leadership of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme, with the Philippines and Canada taking over as co-chairs.
This shift marks a new chapter in the region's engagement with the OECD, building upon Thailand's foundational work in bridging Southeast Asian priorities with global economic governance frameworks.