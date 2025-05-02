Thailand\'s Commitment to Regional Growth and OECD Aspirations Highlighted at Forum

Thailand's proactive efforts to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) took centre stage at the 2025 OECD Southeast Asia Regional Forum in Bangkok on Friday, underscoring its dedication to advancing open markets, regulatory standards, and sustainable development across the region.

The forum, themed "The OECD and Southeast Asia: Partnership for prosperity," provided a platform for Thailand to showcase its reform agenda whilst fostering broader regional economic integration.

During the opening session, Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa emphasised the nation's readiness to embrace OECD standards, stating, "Thailand is ready to rise to the occasion."

The Minister reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to multilateralism and sustainable growth, highlighting the country's strategic position as a bridge between Southeast Asia and the OECD through dialogue platforms and active participation in regional initiatives.

Thailand's pursuit of OECD membership represents a significant step in its broader strategy to amplify Southeast Asian priorities within global economic governance.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann acknowledged Thailand's reform efforts alongside Indonesia's, as both countries begin accession discussions with the organisation.