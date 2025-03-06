Highlights from the business at OECD General Assembly 2025: Delivering prosperity through economic cooperation

The meeting focused on the critical issues facing the global business community in 2025. Representing Thailand's private sector, the Committee on OECD Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking (JSCCIB) attended this pivotal event. This follows the JSCCIB's recent membership as an observer in BIAC, which began in October 2024.

As we enter 2025, business leaders are confronted with an increasingly fragmented and unpredictable global scenario. Geopolitical tensions are rising, and unilateral actions risk breaking international ties. Amid these disruptions, one principle remains clear: “Business thrives on a predictable, rules-based international order.” For decades, the OECD has provided unique value to market-based democracies, promoting evidence-based policy guidelines to foster private sector-led growth, employment, and open markets. However, with globalization under threat, the path forward on key issues — including tax, tariffs, trade, and sustainable transition — remains uncertain.

This year, the Assembly underscored the importance of economic cooperation and the OECD's role in reinforcing “economic competitiveness.” It emphasized the need for collaboration with businesses to reduce uncertainty, volatility, and constraints. This article highlights three priority themes of recommendations that emerged from the Assembly.