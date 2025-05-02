Southeast Asia Pivots to 'Quality Over Quantity' in Investment Strategy

Southeast Asian nations are recalibrating their approach to foreign investment, shifting focus from sheer volume to quality and sustainable impact, according to discussions at the recent OECD Southeast Asia Regional Forum.

Amidst mounting global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the region is working to attract investment that maximises economic and social benefits while safeguarding national interests.

"The concept of a sound investment climate has evolved significantly," said Ana Novik, Head of the Investment Division at the OECD. "We're now focusing on strengthening the impact of investment rather than simply increasing capital flows."

This strategic pivot comes as the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc deepens regional integration through the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) initiative, which aims to address non-tariff barriers, improve connectivity and enhance supply chain resilience.

Rifki Weno, Executive Director of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, highlighted a proposal for an "ASEAN Business Entity" framework that would incentivise cross-border investment by facilitating movement of talent and capital throughout the region.