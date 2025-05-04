Finance Ministry charts Thailand’s path through economic turmoil

The suggestions were presented during a talk held as part of the event "MOF Journey: 150 Years of Thai Fiscal Development” at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on Saturday.

Aran Thammano, a former permanent secretary of the ministry, explained that in 1961, Thailand entered a phase where it began borrowing from international sources to fund national development projects.

To secure loans from institutions like the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a thorough feasibility study was required to ensure the investment’s value and sustainability.

He added that the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), established during that period, played a crucial role in becoming a trusted and credible economic institution.

Aran served as the permanent secretary during fiscal years 1993 to 1995, when Thailand ran budget surpluses of 1.2%, 2.0%, and 2.6%, respectively. Additionally, more than 30% of total budget expenditure during those years was allocated to investment.

He recommended that the current Finance Ministry prioritise setting a tax-to-GDP target by broadening the tax base and reducing the budget deficit, suggesting an appropriate range of 18–20% of GDP.

Aran noted that Thailand’s economic growth potential is steadily declining. “The latest World Bank figure is just 3.5%, and economists estimate it could be as low as 2%,” he said. “If we could push growth to 5%, the country would fare much better.”