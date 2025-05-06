April’s headline inflation falls 0.22% – first decrease in 13 months

Headline inflation in April declined year-on-year by 0.22%, marking the first drop in 13 months. The Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) attributed the decline to falling oil prices and government measures to ease the cost of living.

Consumer Price Index Falls to 100.14 in April

TPSO Director-General Poonpong Naiyanapakorn announced on Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April stood at 100.14, down from 100.36 in April 2024. This resulted in a year-on-year decline in headline inflation by 0.22%.

Lower Energy Costs and Milder Weather Drive Inflation Down

The key drivers behind the decrease were lower petrol prices and reduced electricity fees, following the global downward trend in oil prices. Government interventions to curb the cost of living further contributed to the decline.