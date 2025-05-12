Finance Ministry targets revenue boost through major tax reform

The Finance Ministry is considering a comprehensive tax system overhaul with the objective of increasing Thailand’s revenue-to-GDP ratio to 18%, which could generate an additional 800 billion baht annually, according to the ministry’s permanent secretary.

Tax Reform Plan to Be Submitted in Fiscal 2025

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry, stated that a major tax reform plan is currently being drafted and will be submitted to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira within fiscal year 2025.

The reform will encompass tax collection improvements across three key agencies: the Revenue Department, the Excise Department, and the Customs Department.