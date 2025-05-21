Finance Minister pushes recovery plans for 4 state enterprises

Following the first meeting of the state enterprise policy committee for 2025, chaired by the Finance Minister on Tuesday, a directive was issued to expedite the turnaround plans for four state enterprises: the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), National Telecom (NT), and the Mass Communication Organisation of Thailand (MCOT).

On Wednesday, Tibordee Wattanakul, director-general of the State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO), stated that the committee has assigned the respective ministries and state enterprises to define appropriate business roles aligned with the current industrial landscape.

Clear distinctions in revenue streams and cost restructuring for each business unit have been mandated, he explained.

The directive also emphasises the urgent implementation of key projects that generate strong returns and improve service quality, aiming for completion within set targets. This approach seeks to resolve operational and financial challenges sustainably over the long term, while enhancing service standards for customers and the public, in line with present-day contexts.