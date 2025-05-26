Thai Industry Braces for 'Trump Tariffs', Anticipates THB 200 Billion Export Blow

Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics (OIE) has issued a stark warning: new "Trump tariffs" could slash the country's industrial exports by approximately 200 billion baht in 2025.

This projected hit would reduce industrial GDP growth by 1.02 percentage points, prompting the OIE to accelerate a major restructuring of nine key industrial sectors.

The OIE had initially forecast industrial GDP growth of 1.5-2.5% for 2025. However, due to the looming impact of US tariff measures, this projection is now expected to be lower, with a revised estimate due in May 2025.

For 2026, industrial economic conditions are anticipated to grow at a similar pace to the present, mirroring global trends and supported by strong tourism and government stimulus.

Thailand has less than two months to negotiate with the United States to finalise details of US President Donald Trump's proposed import tariff increases.

OIE Director-General Passakorn Chairat confirmed to Krungthep Turakij that while the US announced reciprocal tariffs in April 2025, imposing a 36% levy on Thailand, the implementation has been delayed by 90 days for negotiations.

He expects Thailand's economic outlook and trade policy direction to become clearer after July 2025, forecasting that the US will likely impose tariffs of 10-20% on Thai imports.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) initially estimated that the US tariff policy could limit 2025 GDP growth to less than 2.5%, largely due to a slowdown in investment and exports.

