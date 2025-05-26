Thailand Eyes Swift Tariff Deal with US, Signalling Aircraft Purchases

Thailand's Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, anticipates a resolution on the country's tariff negotiations with the United States within the next fortnight.

Pichai indicated a readiness for further discussions, following continuous engagement at the working group level, and hinted that Thailand's proposal might include purchasing new aircraft from the US as part of a significant plan to replace 100 existing planes.

Speaking as the head of the Thai-US tariff negotiation team, Pichai told Krungthep Turakij that clarity on US customs tariffs for Thailand is expected within "one to two weeks" from now.

This follows Thailand's submission of a formal proposal to the US, which has led to ongoing working-level discussions. Official negotiations are likely to follow, with Thailand comprehensively prepared to ensure its offer receives serious consideration.

