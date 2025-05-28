Central bank recommends using stimulus fund to support exporters amid trade challenges

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has urged the government to prioritize the recently approved 157-billion-baht economic stimulus fund toward supporting exporters and domestic manufacturers facing mounting challenges from intensified import flooding and global trade tensions.

The Cabinet meeting on May 20 approved the 157-billion-baht economic stimulus plan proposed by the Ministry of Finance, which involves reallocating the budget originally intended for the digital wallet handout program (Phase 3) to other projects.

The Secretariat of the Cabinet urgently requested BOT to provide opinions on relevant matters to assist the Cabinet’s decision-making. BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput submitted key recommendations to the Cabinet, summarized as follows: