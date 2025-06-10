Thai Investor Confidence Holds Steady Amid Economic Concerns

Investor confidence in Thailand remained in a "neutral" zone in May 2025, buoyed by hopes of government stimulus and domestic economic recovery, but tempered by concerns over sluggish local growth and global trade tensions.

The latest FETCO Investor Confidence Index (ICI), compiled by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO), registered 110.36 for May 2025.

The survey, conducted between May 19 and 31, anticipates market conditions over the next three months.

Kobsak Pootrakool, Chairman of FETCO, stated that government stimulus packages were the primary positive influence, followed by an anticipated local economic recovery and incoming fund flows.

Conversely, the "sluggish Thai economy" was identified as the most significant drag on sentiment, alongside the ongoing trade war and concerns over fiscal discipline.

Key Findings from the May 2025 Survey: