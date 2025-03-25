Rebuilding Thailand\'s stock market

To heal its ailing stock market, Thailand needs a potent prescription of strategic reforms and a targeted focus on high-growth sectors, Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, TISCO Securities CEO and director of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO) told a seminar on Monday (March 24).

Speaking at the Sasin Corporate Leadership Insights conference hosted by Sasin School of Management, he said that developing the nation into a regional medical and wellness hub was a key opportunity and should be coupled with addressing critical structural weaknesses in supply and demand and mitigating risks such as potential US tariff sanctions.

The Thai stock market is at a critical juncture, contending with significant hurdles after a decade of disappointing performance, he said, stressing the urgent need for decisive action to restore growth and investor confidence.

A primary factor weighing down the Thai stock market is the nation’s sluggish economic growth.

“When you invest in the stock market, you will automatically compare returns with those offered by other competitors,” Paiboon pointed out, highlighting Thailand's underperformance compared to regional peers.

From 2013 to 2024, Thailand's average growth rate was 1.9%, lagging significantly behind Malaysia (4.2%), Indonesia (4.4%), and Vietnam (nearly 6%).

Compounding this issue is the decline in corporate earnings. Paiboon revealed that corporate earnings per share have plummeted by 37% since their peak in 2017.